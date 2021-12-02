Indian teams in semis of Asian Team Squash Championship

Today at 4:03 PM
The Indian men's and women's teams sailed into the semi-finals at the Asian Team Squash Championship in Malaysia on Thursday. While the men's team got the better of Indonesia 3-0, the women's side thrashed Iran with a similar margin, which brings them one step closer to the title.
Traditional powerhouses Pakistan were ousted in the group stages itself, after they lost their last match to Japan. In the history of the tournament, they still remain the most successful team ever with 15 titles to their name, three silver, and a bronze medal. This means this is the first time, they have not qualified for the knockouts in the history of the tournament.
India, on the other hand, have had a tremendous campaign, as they beat the Philippines and Iraq 9-0, before crushing Japan 9-1 earlier on Thursday. The Indians then went on to beat arch-rivals Pakistan as well 7-5.
As far as the women's competition is concerned, the team led by veteran Joshna Chinappa, beat the Philippines 3-0, without dropping a game. The men's team and the women's team will face Hong Kong in the semis on December 3.
Semifinal line-up
Men: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia
Women: India vs Hong Kong; Japan vs Malaysia.
