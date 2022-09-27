National games 2022 | Full schedule, venues and when & where to watch

Gujarat will serve as the official host city for the National Games 2022, an amateur multi-sport competition in India designed to resemble the Olympics. The National Games, which return to the state after a seven-year hiatus, will be hosted there for the first time across major cities.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the postponement of the 36th National Games, which were scheduled to take place in Goa in 2020. Six Gujarati cities—Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar—will host the National Games. Only the track cycling competitions will take place in New Delhi, outside of the state.

Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Bajrang Punia won't be competing in the National Games while they heal from injuries, but there won't be a shortage of other notable athletes. The greatest stars competing at the National Games are boxer Lovlina Borgohain (Assam), and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (Manipur), who won silver at Tokyo 2020.

Srihari Nataraj, an Olympian who currently owns the 50m, 100m, and 200m backstroke national records for India, will compete for Karnataka. The track and field competition in Gujarat will feature national record holders from India, including Dutee Chand (women's 100m), Hima Das (women's 400m), Amlan Borgohain (men's 100m and 200m), Murali Sreeshankar (men's long jump), Annu Rani (women's javelin throw), and Jyothi Yarraji (women's 100m).

Lakshya Sen (Uttarakhand), who placed third in the world championships in 2021, and HS Prannoy (Kerala), Sen's Indian teammate who won the Thomas Cup, will compete in the badminton competition. Atanu Das (West Bengal), the former world No. 1 in men's recurve archery, Shiva Thapa (Assam), a former Asian champion in boxing, Manu Bhaker (Junior Olympic Games gold medalist in women's pistol shooting), and Olympian Praveen Jadhav (Maharashtra) are also scheduled to compete.

Sajan Prakash, a swimmer from Kerala, won eight medals at the most recent competition, including six gold and two silver. With 91 gold medals, Services had the most overall medals (159 total), followed by Kerala and Haryana.

Where to watch?

Live coverage of the National Games 2022 will be available in India on the DD Sports TV channel. Watch highlights and live streaming of events on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.

Schedules and Venues

Table Tennis: September 20-September 24 (Surat)

Kabaddi: September 26-October 1 (Ahmedabad)

Lawn Bowls: September 26-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Netball: September 26-September 30 (Bhavnagar)

Rugby 7s: September 28-September 30 (Ahmedabad)

Tennis: September 29-October 5 (Ahmedabad)

Archery: September 30-October 6 (Ahmedabad)

Kho Kho: September 30-October 4 (Ahmedabad)

Rowing: September 30-October 3 (Ahmedabad)

Roller Sports: September 30-October 2 (Ahmedabad)

Shooting (Shotgun): September 30-October 7 (Ahmedabad)

Weightlifting: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Fencing: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Gymnastics: September 30- October 4 (Vadodara)

Wrestling: September 30-October 2 (Gandhinagar)

Athletics: September 30-October 4 (Gandhinagar)

Basketball 3x3: October 1-October 3 (Bhavnagar)

Basketball 5x5: October 1-October 6 (Bhavnagar)

Cycling (Track): October 1-October 4 (Delhi)

Badminton: October 1-October 6 (Surat)

Squash: October 1-October 5 (Gandhinagar)

Football (W): October 1-October 10 (Ahmedabad)

Football (M): October 2- October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Aquatics: October 2-October 8 (Rajkot)

Hockey: October 2-October 11 (Rajkot)

Boxing: October 5- October 12 (Gandhinagar)

Yogasana: October 6-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Golf: October 6-October 9 (Ahmedabad)

Beach Volleyball: October 6-October 9 (Surat)

Mallakhamb: October 7-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Soft Tennis: October 7-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Judo: October 7- October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Soft Ball: October 7-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Canoeing: October 8-October 11 (Ahmedabad)

Cycling (Road): October 8-October 9 (Gandhinagar)

Wushu: October 8-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Triathlon: October 9-October 11 (Gandhinagar)

Volleyball: October 8-October 12 (Bhavnagar)