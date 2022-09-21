National Games 2022 | List of events and starting dates

The 36th National Games, which will take place in Gujarat from September 28 to October 12, will include 36 sports in all. Swimming and diving will be the biggest attraction of all, where as many as 50 medals will be decided over the course of a week, starting October 2 and ending October 8.

SportsCafe takes a look at the different sports at the 2022 National Games, and their starting dates -

Aquatics: Swimming and diving are the two sports that makeup aquatics. These competitions will take place from October 2 to October 8. The Sardar Patel Complex in Rajkot will host both swimming and diving contests, which will include a total of 50 events over the course of seven days.

Archery: From September 30 to October 6, the event will take place at Sanskardham Venue 1 in Ahmedabad. Seven days will see 14 archery competitions.

Athletics: From September 30 to October 4, the IIT Gandhinagar Ground will host 47 track and field competitions over five days.

Badminton: From October 1 to October 6, the PDDU Indoor Stadium in Surat will host six events, including singles, doubles, mixed doubles, and team competitions.

Basketball: Basketball will be played in two different formats from October 1-3 and October 1-6, respectively: 3x3 and 5x5. Both tournaments will be placed in Bhavnagar's Outdoor Courts SAG.

Football: The men's event will take place at the TransStadia football field in Ahmedabad from October 2 to October 11, while the women's tournament will take place at the Shahibagh Police Ground in Ahmedabad from October 1 to October 10.

Golf: The competitions will take held from October 6 to October 9 at the Kensville Golf and Country Club in Ahmedabad. Along with singles competitions, team competitions will also be contested.

Gymnastics: From September 30 to October 4, the Sama Sports Complex will host trampoline competitions in addition to artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Handball: Handball will be conducted from October 7 to October 12 at Sama Sports Complex.

Hockey: From October 2 to October 9, Saurashtra U. & DC Grounds 1, 2 will serve as the site for hockey competitions.

Judo: The competitions will be held at Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 in Gandhinagar from October 7 to October 11. A team event is among the 15 judo competitions.

Rowing: From September 30 to October 3, Sabarmati Venue 1 will host the 14 rowing competitions.

Rugby 7s: In Ahmedabad's TransStadia football stadium, the Rugby 7s will be contested from September 28 to September 30.

Soft Tennis: Five soft tennis competitions, including singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, will take place in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Venue 4 between October 7 and October 11.

Table Tennis: From September 20 to September 24, the PDDU Indoor Stadium will serve as the site for seven table tennis competitions. The World Table Tennis Championships in China begin on September 30, therefore the competitions start sooner than other athletic events.

Tennis: From September 29 to October 5, Sabarmati Venue 4 in Ahmedabad will hold seven tennis competitions.

Triathlon: From September 30 to October 2 at IIT Gandhinagar, the competition will take place.

Volleyball: From October 8 to October 12, competitions will take place at the MPH, SAG, Bhavnagar.

Weightlifting: 14 weightlifting competitions will take place at Mahatma Mandir Venue 1 from September 30 to October 4.

Wrestling: 14 matches of wrestling will take place at Mahatma Mandir Venue 3 in Gandhinagar from September 30 to October 2.

Wushu: From October 8 to October 11, Mahatma Mandir Venue 2 will host 15 Wushu competitions.