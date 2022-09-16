FEI World Championship Eventing 2022 | Fouaad Mirza smashes a 20-year-old national record

Today at 2:48 PM
On Thursday, Fouaad Mirza and his horse Seigneur Medicott smashed a 20-year-old national dressage record at the FEI World Championship Eventing 2022 in Italy. Mirza broke the record set by Imtiaz Anees with his horse Spring Invader, with his Dressage score of 30.1, set two decades earlier.
Mirza is competing in three stages of the Eventing World Championship: dressage, show jumping, and cross country. Mirza was rated 12th among all equestrians at the completion of the Dressage stage. Dressage is defined as "the highest expression of horse training," in which "horse and rider are required to complete a set of planned moves from memory."
Mirza cracked the glass barrier in Indian equestrian the previous year with his qualification for the Olympics making him only the third Indian to ever do so, following Indrajeet Lamba (1996) and Imtiaz Anees (1998). (2000). At the Tokyo Olympics, he came in 21st place.
Seigneur Medicott, his horse who helped set the new national record on Thursday, was also a part of his historic Tokyo Olympics run. The same horse also assisted Mirza in winning two silver medals in the 2018 Asian Games.
