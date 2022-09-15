Ritu Phogat returns to action, faces Singapore's Tiffany Tao

Ritu Phogat has been out of action since suffering a submission defeat to Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship Final. Now recovered to full strength, Phogat is ready to resume her quest to become India’s first female MMA World Champion.

“I am pleased to be back in the Circle and eagerly anticipate my match with Tiffany Teo. My extended time off has allowed me to fully heal, making me stronger than ever. I am all set to achieve my goal to win at ONE 161: Petchmorakot vs.Tawanchai," Ritu, a former Commonwealth Wrestling gold medallist, stated.

“Tiffany is one of the world’s best female mixed martial artists and a former World Title challenger. However, I have worked very hard on my game and I have trained intensively over the past few months. Because of this, I am confident that I will be able to defeat my opponent. The faith of crores of Indians in me, along with the support of my family, has been incredibly inspiring. I look forward to making my country proud by winning this fight and pursuing my goal of becoming India’s first female MMA World Champion," she was quoted as saying in a release on Thursday.