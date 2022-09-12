World Wrestling Championships 2022 | Ashu and Deepanshu into repechage round of Greco-Roman category

At the World Wrestling Championships 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sunday, Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers Ashu and Deepanshu advanced to the repechage rounds in their respective weight classes. Mate Nemes of Serbia blanked Ashu, a bronze medalist at the Asian Championships, 9-0 in the 67 kg event.

The Indian progressed for the repechage after Nemes reached Monday's final. Ashu will face Turkey's Murat Firat, the current European champion and world No. 3, on Monday in the repechage, making his journey to the bronze medal challenging. Nemes outperformed Murat Firat in the round of 16.

Deepanshu, who took home bronze in the under-23 Asian championships earlier this year, got off to a strong start in his 97kg competition by defeating South Korean Seyeol Lee, the Asian silver medalist, 3-1.

The Indian wrestler was defeated by Bulgaria's Kiril Milenov Milov, who won the silver medal at the world championships, in the first round due to technical superiority (9-1). On Monday, Deepanshu will compete against European silver medalist Nikoloz Kakhelashvili in the repechage.

Earn money! Use FREE Predictions and earn from 100INR to 1500INR for one bet with professionals! Write

to Whatsapp

The other two wrestlers from India who were participating that day passed out quickly. Harpreet Singh, who won silver in the Asian Championships, lost to Ukrainian Yaroslav Filchakov in the round of 16 with a score of 3-1.

Neeraj, who was competing in the 63 kg weight class, beat Samuel Lee Jones of the USA 4-0 after starting from the qualifiers. However, Neeraj was defeated 9-0 by Cuba's Luis Alberto Orta Sanchez, the Tokyo 2020 winner, due to technical dominance.

Then, in the quarterfinals, the Cuban wrestler fell to Taleh Mammadov of Azerbaijan, who is ranked No. 2, ending Neeraj's title run.

Gyanender (60 kg) and Satish (130 kg), two Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers, will compete on Monday in addition to Ashu and Deepanshu's repechage matches. Sushma Shokeen (55 kg) and Tokyo Olympian Sonam Malik (62 kg), both Indian women's wrestlers, will also start their campaigns.