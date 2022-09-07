Traces of morphine discovered in samples of India's medal-winning para-athlete

Today at 5:51 PM
An Indian para-athlete, who won a medal in a parasport competition at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham is presently being investigated for doping, according to some reports, after morphine, a chemical that is against the WADA Code, was discovered in his urine sample recently.
The CWG authorities have not labelled it a 'dope violation' according to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the organisation that oversees all para-sports in the nation. A final judgement has not yet been made. The para athlete's name is being withheld by PTI. "We can't say this is a case of dope violation as the CWG organisers have not said so. The investigation is going on. They have asked some questions and we have given our reply. Let's see what is the decision," a PCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
"The para sportsperson had taken a painkiller and declared this in the form submitted before giving the dope sample. The morphine which was allegedly found could have been in his system due to the painkiller. The para sportsperson did not take any morphine and it (morphine) must be due to his body's reaction to the painkiller. We are hoping for a favourable decision."
The WADA Code prohibits the use of morphine during competition. Out of the 61 medals the nation earned in the CWG in Birmingham, Indian para-athletes took home three, including two gold and one silver.
