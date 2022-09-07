Pankaj Advani expresses displeasure over exclusion of cue sports from National Games 2022

"It comes as a great disappointment that Billiards and Snooker has not been included in the National Games this year in Gujarat. As per the IDA directive, Billiards & Snooker were part of the 2019 National Games which were scheduled to be held in Goa. However, it is extremely unfortunate that our sport has been excluded from the deferred edition which is to be held in Sep/Oct, 2022," Padma Bhushan awardee wrote in his letter.