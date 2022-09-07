Pankaj Advani expresses displeasure over exclusion of cue sports from National Games 2022

Today at 5:18 PM
Pankaj Advani, an Indian cueist, was dismayed to learn that cue sports will not be included in the next National Games, which will be held after a lengthy 7-year absence. Advani, a 24-time IBSF world champion, vented his frustration on social media and then sent a letter to Anurag Thakur.
"It comes as a great disappointment that Billiards and Snooker has not been included in the National Games this year in Gujarat. As per the IDA directive, Billiards & Snooker were part of the 2019 National Games which were scheduled to be held in Goa. However, it is extremely unfortunate that our sport has been excluded from the deferred edition which is to be held in Sep/Oct, 2022," Padma Bhushan awardee wrote in his letter.
Gujarat will host the National Games 2022 from September 27 to October 10. The National Games 2022 is scheduled to take place in six cities: Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar. Athletes from all across the nation will compete in as many as 36 different sports.
Billiards and Snooker not part of National Games. Disappointed. My letter of appeal to Hon Sports Minister Sir 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sWesw7SWP0— Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) September 6, 2022
