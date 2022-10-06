CWG | 2026 Shooting makes cut, wrestling misses out again

Today at 10:58 AM
At the Commonwealth Games in Victoria in 2026, shooting is scheduled to return. Due to logistical issues, it was excluded from the recently finished Birmingham CWG; Wrestling from the 2026 edition will be one of the biggest omissions, as the CWF announced roster of 22 sports for Victoria edition.
In a press statement, the Commonwealth Games Federation revealed the roster of 22 sports that would be played in Australia. The comprehensive sports programme for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games, which includes 22 disciplines, including nine fully integrated parasports, was announced by the Commonwealth Games Federation, the Andrews Labor government, and Commonwealth Games Australia.
Along with the major sports, there will also be golf, three-point basketball, wheelchair basketball, BMX racing, mountain bike cross-country, track cycling, and para-track cycling, while coastal rowing, golf, and BMX will make their Commonwealth Games debut.
The news and the addition of additional sports to the Commonwealth Sports Movement were hailed by Dame Louise Martin, head of the Commonwealth Games Federation. He said, "We are thrilled to confirm the Sports Program for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up.
"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para Sports Program, the debuts of Coastal Rowing, Golf and BMX, the return of Shooting and the scintillating 3x3 Basketball.”
"The Program is rooted in the GCF's 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement." For Indian supporters, this is a bittersweet sensation because wrestling was one of the sports that India usually dominated at the Commonwealth Games, but now that wrestling is gone, India misses out on another one.
