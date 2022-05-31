Indian Open of Surfing 2022 | Ramesh Budhial and Sugar Banarse crowned new national champions

Today at 1:36 PM
At the Indian Open of Surfing 2022 on Sunday, Ramesh Budhial was awarded the title of new men's national champion and Sugar Banarse was awarded the title of new women’s national champion, respectively. On Panambur Beach in Mangalore, Karnataka, a three-day surfing tournament was organized.
Budhial won the men's event after defeating Ajeesh Ali in a tough struggle, while Sugar Banarse won the women's tournament after overcoming the former champion Srishti Selvam. The men's open surf semi-finals kicked off the last day, with Karnataka surfer Ramesh Budhial, Tamil Nadu's Ajeesh Ali, Sathish Sarvanan, and Ruban V advancing to the finals.
Budhial caught a wave in the dying minutes of the competition, displaying some stunning movements that impressed the judges and helped him win. He received a total score of 16.33, while Ajeesh Ali came in second with 15.67 points. With 13 points, Sathish Saravanan came in third.
Banarse, 16, made an immediate impression with her talents and surfing in the women's open surf competition. Sugar received a total of 14.50 points, while Srishti Selvam came in second with 13.40 points. Sinchana Gowda of Karnataka came in third with 10.20 points. Last year, surfing had its Olympic debut in Tokyo, and it will also be featured in Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.