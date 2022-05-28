Khelo India Youth Games | Shuttler Unnati Hooda sets eyes on gold medal

Unnati learned the sport at the Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, famous for producing top wrestlers including Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik. But her father Upkar was always passionate about badminton and wanted his daughter to take up the sport, which she did and made him proud. “It was beyond my expectations. She is good in both sports and studies, and I wanted her to excel in badminton,” Upkar said, who quit his teaching job to concentrate on his daughter’s career in badminton.