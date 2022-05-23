Laser World Championships 2022 | Vishnu Saravanan and Gitesh Nain to lead India challenge

Today at 7:10 PM
New Zealand's defending world champion Thomas Saunders and Croatia's two-time Olympic medalist Tonci Stipanovic will highlight the Laser Laser World Championships 2022. For India, Vishnu Saravanan, a Tokyo Olympian, and Gitesh Nain will participate in the prestigious event, starting Tuesday.
Vishnu Saravanan had also competed in the global meet in 2021, finishing a respectable 25th. In 2019, he finished 84th. Saravanan and Gitesh Nain will participate in a fleet of 126 sailors from 45 countries in the next regatta in Mexico. The men's competition uses the laser standard, which includes participants sailing a single-handed dinghy with a single mast.
Six qualification races will be held over the first three days of the world championship, followed by six final races over the next three days. Only two races will be held each day. Sailors are awarded points based on their final rank. In other words, the race winner receives one point, while the second-placed sailor receives two points, and so on. The champion will be the sailor with the lowest score after the 12 races. Two of the poorest finishes across all 12 races are thrown out.
The sailors will be placed into two groups (gold and silver) for the final races depending on their qualifying results. The gold fleet will compete for medals, while the silver fleet will compete for ranking. Thomas Saunders of New Zealand, the reigning world champion, will compete with Finn Lynch of Ireland and Tonci Stipanovic of Croatia, the silver and bronze medalists from the previous event, respectively.
