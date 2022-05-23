Laser World Championships 2022 | Vishnu Saravanan and Gitesh Nain to lead India challenge

Six qualification races will be held over the first three days of the world championship, followed by six final races over the next three days. Only two races will be held each day. Sailors are awarded points based on their final rank. In other words, the race winner receives one point, while the second-placed sailor receives two points, and so on. The champion will be the sailor with the lowest score after the 12 races. Two of the poorest finishes across all 12 races are thrown out.