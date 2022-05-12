Deaflympics 2021 | Golfer Diksha Dagar wins historic gold

Today at 3:34 PM
Tokyo Olympian Diksha Dagar has done the country proud as she won the gold medal in the women's golf event at the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias do Sul, Brazil on Wednesday. It is an upgrade of a medal for the youngster, who had won a silver medal in the previous edition in 2017.
The left-handed from India went on to beat Ashlyn Grace Johnson for the gold, with a 5 and 4 in the final of the match play segment, meaning that she was leading by five holes with four holes remaining. Meanwhile, the bronze medal went to Margaux Brejo of France.
Dagar had shown tremendous form throughout the tournament, topping in the stroke-play round with a score of 67-72 over 36 holes (two rounds of 18 holes) and reaching the quarter-finals, from a field of 10 golfers. On the way to her gold, she ousted Germany’s Amelia Paloma Podbicanin 6 and 5 in the last eight before beating Andrea Hellegjerde 5 and 4 in the semis.
Now with this medal, India's tally has reached 10 medals -- seven gold and three bronze. Prior to this, Dagar had won twice on the Ladies European Tour – once as an individual in 2019 and as a team in 2021.
On the other hand, India will have a chance to increase their medals tally with a host of events still remaining.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.