WATCH | Hilarious incident of man riding scooter on cricket field pauses match

Cricket has over the years seen a lot of action both on the field and off the field but some incidents become unforgettable and an instant hit amongst fans. One such incident happened where a person riding a scooter was hilariously seen interrupting a cricket match as the players looked on.
The cricket field has witnessed many incidents some are of players getting involved in heated altercations whereas others are just funny and bizarre. A recent incident that happened on the cricket field became an instant hit amongst cricket fans as everyone seemed to have enjoyed it on the internet. In the video, a man is seen riding a scooter where on the cricket during the course of a live game.
No one seems to stop him from riding it as he takes it on the pitch as well before turnig it back around. The players and the umpire who are involved in the game are seen to be looking at the guy and no one does anything. The video that is circulatin on the internet seems to have audio from the popular platform TikTok as a water mark can be seen of it. This video went viral on the internet as fans had fun. The video was shared by Barmy army on Twitter.
The youth of today pic.twitter.com/p4BVxDPzMD— Heather Knight’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 9, 2022
