Asian Games 2022 postponed due to rising Covid-19 cases in China, Asian Youth Games cancelled

Today at 2:47 PM
In the latest development, the Asian Games 2022, to be held in Hangzhou, China in September, has been postponed to 2023 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country, the Olympic Council of Asia announced on Friday. The Games were originally slated to be held from September 10 to 25.
“The Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee has been very well prepared to deliver the Games on time despite global challenges. However, the above decision was taken by all the stakeholders after carefully considering the pandemic situation and the size of the Games,” the OCA said in a statement.
The host city of Hangzhou is less than 200km away from Shanghai, which is facing the worst Covid-19 outbreak, and strict restrictions have been placed, in and around the area, including a lockdown. Meanwhile, the organizers confirmed that all the construction of the venues was completed in April itself.
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, held in February, were also held in a bio-bubble. The OCA also announced that the third edition of the Asian Youth Games, scheduled to be held in Shantou in December, has been canceled. Other than that, China was also slated to host the World University Games in Chengdu from June 26 to July 7.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.