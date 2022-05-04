Khelo India University Games | Swimmer Siva Sridhar finishes with most individual medals

In the KIUG 2021, Jain University won 20 gold medals, three more than their nearest competitor, Lovely Professional University (17 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze). Despite having far more medals than any university in the tournament, LPU lost the title to the hosts due to a gold deficit. Panjab University, the defending champions, came in third (15 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze).

The Games were also an excellent example of how this level of competition has grown and improved since its previous iteration. At KIUG 2021, a total of 97 KIUG records were broken or tied. A total of 42 people competed in weightlifting, 28 in swimming, and 23 in athletics.

In the tournament, two national records were set: Siva Sridhar set a new record in the men's 200m individual medley and MT Ann Mariya broke the women's weightlifting +87kg clean and jerk record.

Siva Sridhar was the most successful athlete in the Khelo India University Games 2021, winning seven gold medals and two silvers. With each gold medal he earned in the water, the swimmer also set a new KIUG record. Shrungi Bandekar, a swimmer, earned four golds and a silver in KIUG 2021, making her the most successful female athlete. Priya Mohan's double of 200m and 400m cemented her position as one of the most dominant athletes on the track.