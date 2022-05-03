Khelo India University Games | Priya Mohan takes gold in women's 200m, Dutee claims silver

On Monday, at the Khelo India University Games 2021 in Bengaluru, youngster Priya Mohan beat Olympian Dutee Chand in the women's 200m sprint. Priya, representing Jain University, won gold in the penultimate day's highlight event with a time of 23.90 seconds, while Dutee Chand took silver.

"I'll be traveling to Europe now to try and qualify for the senior world championships, and improve my timing," Priya said. "This is a good start, gives me confidence. Ranchi University's Florence Barla won bronze with a time of 24.13 seconds.

Dutee came into the race as the defending champion, having won the women's 200m at KIUG 2020 in a time of 23.66. She ran her fastest 200m time of the season on Monday. In February, she ran a time of 24.52 seconds in the semi-finals of the national inter-university women's athletics championships in Bhubaneswar.

Priya Mohan, an Indian ace, was also in the race and beat the Indian by 0.06 seconds. After Dutee Chand had to withdraw from the final due to injury, the 19-year-old from Karnataka went on to win the gold.

Priya ran a personal best of 23.85 in the 200m at the Federation Cup last month. Dutee's personal best time for the 200m is 23.00, which she set at the Asian Games 2018 heats on her way to a silver medal.

Saraswati Saha set the Indian national record in the women's 200m in 2002 with a time of 22.82.

Priya Mohan and Dutee Chand have failed to meet the Athletics Federation of India's qualification requirements for the Asian and Commonwealth Games in the women's 200m.

For the Asian Games 2022, which will be held in Hangzhou, China in September, the mark is 23.17. The benchmark for the Birmingham CWG 2022 in July-August is significantly higher, at 22.70.

Priya Mohan won her second gold medal at the KIUG 2021 on Monday, after winning the 400m on Sunday. Priya's twin gold helped Jain University maintain its lead in the KIUG medal standings for 2021. On Tuesday, the Khelo India University Games 2021 come to a close.