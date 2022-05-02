Khelo India University Games | Dutee Chand defends 100m crown, completes race in 11.68s

Dutee Chand has yet to meet the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualification standards for the Commonwealth Games (11.31s) and the Asian Games (11.36s) later this year. Dutee, a Tokyo Olympian, has won her 100m run at the national inter-university championships in 11.44 seconds in February and gold at the Federation Cup in 11.49 seconds last month so far in the 2022 season.