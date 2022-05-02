15-year-old golfer Avani Prashanth makes it to Asian Games team

The top two men and women golfers in India based on world rankings have been given automatic spots in the Indian team for the Asian Games in 2022. Anirban Lahiri (world No. 85), Shubhankar Sharma (172), Aditi Ashok (112), and Tvesa Malik (323), as well as Aditi Ashok (112) and Tvesa Malik (323), all made the cut. They did not take part in the tests.