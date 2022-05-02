15-year-old golfer Avani Prashanth makes it to Asian Games team

Today at 4:50 PM
Avani Prashanth, a fifteen-year-old amateur golfer, was named to the Indian team for the Asian Games 2022 after winning the women's trials at the Karnataka Golf Association in Bengaluru on Saturday. Viraj Madappa finished first in the men's trials, followed by Rashid Khan, a former silver medalist.
In total, 16 men competed for two available positions, while 11 women competed for one. The trial lasted five days, but only each player's best four rounds were used to determine the final scores.
The top two men and women golfers in India based on world rankings have been given automatic spots in the Indian team for the Asian Games in 2022. Anirban Lahiri (world No. 85), Shubhankar Sharma (172), Aditi Ashok (112), and Tvesa Malik (323), as well as Aditi Ashok (112) and Tvesa Malik (323), all made the cut. They did not take part in the tests.
Diksha Dagar, Rayhan Thomas, and Arjun Gupta, all Tokyo Olympians, were among the highly-rated Indian golfers who did not participate in the trials due to scheduling conflicts.
Olympian Udayan Mane and Karandeep Singh Kochhar, the nephew of Indian Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, were among the men's competitors. Avani Prashanth led the women's trials with a four-round total of 14-under 274. Jahanvi Bakshi, whose four best rounds totaled 12-under 276 strokes, was beaten by her.
Viraj Madappa finished 18-under 270 in the trials (66-68-71-69-67). Rashid Khan, who shot a 16-under 272, was beaten by the 26-year-old (68-73-67-66-71). From September 10 to 25, the Asian Games will be held in Hangzhou, China. Since golf's debut at the 1982 Asian Games, India has won a total of six medals, three gold and three silver, in individual and team events. Men have won all of the medals.
INDIAN GOLF TEAM
Men: Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Rashid Khan and Viraj Madappa
Women: Aditi Ashok, Tvesa Malik and Avani Prashanth
