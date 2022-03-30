He had a bag full of $100 notes, Andrew Symonds remembers Shane Warne

Australian cricketing great Shane Warne passed away earlier this month due to a suspected heart attack and several players have paid tribute to legend of the game. His former team-mate Andrew Symonds shared a memory of the leg-spinner when he found a bag full of $100 notes in Warne’s cricket socks.

Shane Warne passed away earlier this month due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand aged 52. However, the Thai police had later concluded that the leg-spinner died of natural causes. Several cricketers have paid tribute to the former cricketing great. Andrew Symonds shared the dressing room with Warne for a large part of his career. Recently, Symonds revealed an instance when he found a bag full of $100 notes in Warne’s hotel room.

“We were playing a Test match here, I think it was against South Africa in the Boxing Test,” Symonds said to Fox Cricket.

“The third day we were into and I remember walking in and his gear was just all over the floor. He used to have a lot of socks and a lot of boots, and in between all his big woollen cricket socks was this Woolworths bag full of rolled up $100 notes.”

“It sort of caught my eye as I went past, just rolls and rolls of money. I said to Warnie, ‘Mate what’s the story here?’. He goes, ‘Oh I had a little win at the casino last night Roy and you know what? Cash is king.It was about 40-grand laying on the ground there!

“You realise how special he was,” Symonds said.

Symonds has also been a star player for the Australian cricket team Symonds further shared that he was grateful to have known Warne over the years.

“He was hugely generous, he would always help someone he liked. I was fortunate enough to be in that category,” said the former Aussie all-rounder.

Warne’s memorial service was held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and was attended by many former Australian cricketers including Glenn McGrath and Michael Clarke.