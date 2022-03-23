DGC Open 2022 | Gaganjeet Bhullar to lead India challenge as Asian Tour returns to India after 2019

Bhullar, who happens to be the best-ranked golfer on the Asian Tour 2022-23 Order of Merit, will lead the Indian challenge, followed by Rashid Khan and Karandeep Kochhar. Bhullar had finished fifth at the International Series Thailand this month and is the country's most successful player on the Asian Tour with nine wins. Some of the more notable names on the roster for the tournament are USA's Paul Peterson, Bangladeshi golfer Siddikur Rahman and South Africa's Ian Snyman.