DGC Open 2022 | Gaganjeet Bhullar to lead India challenge as Asian Tour returns to India after 2019

Top Indian golfers like Gaganjeet Bhullar, Jeev Milkha Singh, SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur, and Gaurav Ghei will be seen in action at the DGC Open 2022, to be held at Delhi Golf Club from March 24 to 27. The inaugural DGC Open will be the fourth tournament on the Asian Tour 2022-23 season.
This will be the first international golf tournament in India since the Panasonic Open in Gurgaon, in November 2019. In fact, the last Asian Tour event to be held at the Delhi Golf Club was also the Panasonic Open in 2018, which was won by Khalin Joshi.
Since then, the course has gone a major revamp under the watchful eyes of South African legend, Gary Player. “I would give this course a nine out of 10,” Gary Player told Times of India. “This is a historic venue and one always feels hesitant about tweaking a classic course too much...but it has worked out very well.”
Bhullar, who happens to be the best-ranked golfer on the Asian Tour 2022-23 Order of Merit, will lead the Indian challenge, followed by Rashid Khan and Karandeep Kochhar. Bhullar had finished fifth at the International Series Thailand this month and is the country's most successful player on the Asian Tour with nine wins. Some of the more notable names on the roster for the tournament are USA's Paul Peterson, Bangladeshi golfer Siddikur Rahman and South Africa's Ian Snyman.
