WATCH | Australia’s Jack Edwards pulls off sensational caught and bowled in Sheffield Shield

In the ongoing Sheffield Shield fixture between Western Australia and New South Wales at Bankstown Oval, all-rounder Jack Edwards of the New South Wales took an outstanding catch off his own bowling to send wicket-keeper batter Josh Philippe back to the pavilion.

The incident happened in the 118th over of Western Australia’s innings, and Edwards' valiant effort left all of his teammates in awe. Philippe had to leave the ground after scoring 32 runs off 96 balls.

Cricket Australia lauded the effort and took to social media to share a video of the catch. “10 out of 10 for the landing and the catch!! A somersaulting Jack Edwards pulled off a miraculous caught & bowled to dismiss Josh Philippe at Bankstown Oval #SheffieldShield | @MarshGlobal,” they captioned.

10 out of 10 for the landing and the catch!! A somersaulting Jack Edwards pulled off a miraculous caught & bowled to dismiss Josh Philippe at Bankstown Oval #SheffieldShield | @MarshGlobal pic.twitter.com/mm3l5WzRAT

The contest, however, ended in a draw. Western Australia, after opting to bat, posted 356/6 declared. In reply, New South Wales were all out for 208. Western Australia, then in the second innings, reached 75/4 before the close of play.