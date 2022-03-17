FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2022 | Protistha Samanta and Aruna Reddy make it to Indian team

Protistha Samanta has been named in India's six-member squad for the two FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cups, which will take place in Cairo and Baku, respectively. Samanta had won a gold medal in all-around artistic gymnastics at the 2019 Khelo India Youth Games, and trains with Bishweshwar Nandi.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup 2022, which will be held in Cairo from March 17 to 20, would be the Indian gymnasts' first competitive performance this year. For the two World Cup tournaments conducted earlier this year, India did not create a team.

The competition is expected to attract gymnasts from 45 to 50 countries.

From March 31 to April 4, the FIG World Cup in Baku, which is the fourth and final tournament of the World Cup series, will take place.

Apart from Protistha Samantha, the Indian women's squad also included previous World Cup bronze winner Aruna Reddy and teenager Bidisha Gayen.

Coach Bishweshwar Nandi will join the women's team.

“It is good news that Protistha is all set to showcase her skills at the world stage. Even as such events are organised basically to gain exposure, she has a chance to win a medal in the prestigious competition," Bishweshwar Nandi told PTI.

Vault experts Yogeshwar Singh, Siddharth Verma, who led India at the Asian Games 2018, and Gaurav Kumar, 22, will compete for India in the men's event.

Indian gymnasts will try to generate some momentum at the Cairo and Baku competitions ahead of the Commonwealth and Asian Games later this year.