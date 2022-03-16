Anirban Lahiri enters top-100 rankings after second-placed finish at The Players Championship

Anirban Lahiri, an Indian golfer, has re-entered the top 100 world rankings after a three-year absence. In the official World Golf Rankings, he is presently rated as World No. 89.

Lahiri came in second place in the Players Championship 2022 after nearly missing out. He finished with 48 OWGR points, leaping 233 places from his prior position of 322 to the current level of 89.

Lahiri was last in the top 100 of the World Golf Rankings in 2018. The ace Indian golfer has won the most OWGR points in one event with 48. In 2015, he won the Maybank Malaysian Open with an OWGR of 38.

The 34-year-old Lahiri, who was the leader even in the weather-delayed final round and was on the verge of creating history, caused waves at The Players Championship. Hei was a surprise package at The Players Championships, stumping the likes of Smith for the better portion of the event as he attempted to become only the second Indian golfer to win on the PGA Tour.