Reports | Manchester City to seal Erling Haaland transfer in summer

According to reports from GOAL, Manchester City are considered the frontrunner to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer as they aim to reinforce their striking options. The Dortmund striker has a reported 75 million release clause that kicks in at the end of the season.

Erling Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter transfer window of 2020 for a transfer fee of €20 million and the Norwegian striker has gone on to establish himself as one of the best strikers in European football.

Haaland has scored 80 goals and registered 21 assists in 80 appearances across all competitions for the German giants. The Dortmund star also revealed that he would have to make a decision on his future soon.

The Norwegian’s prolific scoring form has alerted a host of European clubs that are interested in signing the 21-year-old and a bidding war could be reignited due to an alleged £75 million release clause that activates in the summer.

According to reports from GOAL, Manchester City are set to do whatever it takes to sign the Norwegian international in the summer as they aim to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

The reigning Premier League champions have been pursuing the signing of an established striker since last summer. Harry Kane was the preferred candidate in the previous summer although it is understood that the Citizens will now be turning their focus onto Haaland as they look towards the future.

City manager Pep Guardiola is eager to link up with the Dortmund star as he looks to sign a traditional no 9 to lead the lines ahead of next season. Real Madrid is also interested in Haaland but are not likely to pursue a transfer at this stage as they look to deploy a majority of their financial outlay on the capture of Kylian Mbappe.