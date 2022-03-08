Equestrian fourth round trials for Asian Games to start from March 9

TARC Equestrian Centre in New Delhi will host the fourth and last round of equestrian trials to select India's team for the show jumping event at the Asian Games 2022. The trials will be held in compliance with the Equestrian Federation of India's technical requirements (EFI), from March 9 to 13.

In showjumping, each horse-rider team must leap over obstacles that are set at a specific height. "As many as 25 horse-rider combinations are expected to take part in the selection trials in individual and team events in various categories," EFI has announced. Bengaluru hosted the first phase of equestrian selection trials, while Mumbai hosted the second and third rounds. The Asian Games 2022 will take place in Hangzhou, China, from September 10 to September 25. Indian equestrians have won a total of 12 medals at the Asian Games so far, including three gold, three silver, and six bronze. Two of the medals were won at the 2018 event in Indonesia. Fouaad Mirza, a Tokyo Olympian, was involved in both, winning a silver medal in individual eventing - India's first individual equestrian medal in 36 years at the continental extravaganza - and then helping India come second in team eventing. Showjumping is an equestrian sport that first appeared in the Asian Games in 1982 and has been a regular feature at the Asian Games ever since, with the exception of the 1990 edition. Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here