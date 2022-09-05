IND vs SL 2022 | 9.5 out of 10 for Rohit Sharma’s captaincy in the Test match, Sunil Gavaskar reflects on Rohit’s captaincy

India won the opening Test of a two-match series against Sri Lanka on Sunday and the match ended in a span of three days as India won by an innings and 222 runs. Rohit Sharma was leading the team and Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Indian captain giving him a rating of 9.5 out of 10 for captaincy.

India are currently playing a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. India made a winning start to the series winning the opening Test of the series and Virat Kohli’s 100th by an innings and 222 runs. This was also the first match for Rohit Sharma as captain of the Indian team in red-ball cricket. Rohit has been praised for his leadership by several cricketers.

India while batting first scored a huge total of 574/8 courtesy of unbeaten 175 runs from Ravindra Jadeja and declared the innings. The team then bundled out the opposition on 174 and 178 to win the fixture. Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has praised the captaincy of Rohit, rating him 9/5 out of 10 for his leadership skills.

“Look at the way he has led the side, the bowling changes, the fielding changes. I think it was absolutely spot on. Even the most dispassionate of observers would give him a 9.5 out of 10. The half is what you always keep aside. But 9.5 out of 10 for Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the Test match,” he said to Star Sports.

The team won the match inside three days and it will give confidence to Rohit as his team displayed a dominating display. The second Test of the series will be a day-night game in Bangalore. Gavaskar said that Rohit has made an impressive Test captaincy debut.

“Excellent debut. Because when you win inside three days, it tells you that your team has been superior. But more importantly, when your team was fielding, the bowling changes, the field placement...very impressive. The catches were going to exactly where the fielders were, they didn't have to move much. So spot on field placements,” he stated.

“Even the bowling, you can argue that Jadeja was brought in a bit later in the first innings but that doesn't matter because the team won with two days to spare. So those are little things that people will bring up.”

Both the team will square off in the second Test from March 12.