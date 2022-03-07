Asian Sailing Championships 2022 | Vishnu Saravanan wins gold, Nethra Kumanan bags silver

At the Asian Sailing Championships 2022, Tokyo Olympians KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar won gold in men's 49ers category, giving India a total of nine medals. Ganapathy and Thakkar won gold by six points over Singapore's Koh Yi Nian and Tan Jen E, while Prince Noble and Manu Francis took bronze.

The incumbent champions, Thakkar-Ganapathy, won gold at the Asian Championships 2021 in Oman. In 2019, the couple earned silver, while in 2018, they won gold. At the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, India's Anand Thakur and Satyam Rangad finished fourth in the men's 49er, while Satish Yadav and Alankaar Suryawanshi finished fifth.

Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan, two more Tokyo Olympians, also won medals. Men's laser standard event gold medalist was Vishnu Saravanan, and Nethra Kumanan took silver in the women's Laser Radial event, finishing behind Malaysian Nur Shazrin Mohamad Latif, a bronze medalist at the Asian Games 2018.

In the women's RSX, India's Ishwarya Ganesh took silver behind Hong Kong's Wai Yan Ngai, while in the men's RSX, Dayne Coelho took bronze behind two Hong Kong sailors.

The remaining three medals were won by the youth division, with Ritika Dangi taking gold in the girls' Laser event and Sabavath Vijay Kumar and Balle Kiran Kumar taking silver and bronze in the boy's section, respectively.

At the Asian Sailing Championships 2022, India won nine medals - three gold, three silver, and three bronze.

In Abu Dhabi, a 30-strong Indian sailing team raced in all seven categories: 49er, ILCA 7, ILCA 6, ILCA4, RS:X, iQFOil, and Kiteboard.

MEDAL WINNERS FOR THE SAILING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 49er

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar - gold

Prince Noble and Manu Francis – bronze

Men’s Laser Standard

Vishnu Saravanan – gold

Men’s RSX

Dayne Coelho - bronze

Women’s Laser Radial

Nethra Kumanan - silver

Women’s RSX

Ishwarya Ganesh - silver

Boys Laser

Sabavath Vijay Kumar – silver

Balle Kiran Kumar - bronze

Girls Laser

Ritika Dangi - gold