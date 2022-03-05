Watch | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma asks Virat Kohli to come again as team gives him guard of honour

Today at 2:37 PM
Indian captain Rohit Sharma's gesture is winning the hearts of fans on the internet. Rohit Sharma asked former Indian captain Virat Kohli to take the field once again as the team stood in line and gave Virat Kohli a guard of honour as he walked out to the field in his 100th Test match against SL.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture for Virat Kohli is winning the fans on the internet across the globe. In the first test match against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli had taken the field before all other team members. However, Rohit Sharma called Virat Kohli back and asked him to go behind the boundary rope and come back again.
This was done because the Indian team had decided to give a guard of honour to Virat Kohli on playing his 100th Test match for the country.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
The smile on @imVkohli's face says it all.#TeamIndia give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test.#VK100@Paytm#INDvSLpic.twitter.com/Nwn8ReLNUV
— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022
What a gesture by Cap!
Rohit Sharma asking Virat Kohli to come again as we can have a guard of Honor for his 100th Test - this is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Mv20rNxthl— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2022
GOAT
Happiness @imVkohli #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/O7V3yf8z41— p̷❣️ (@cricloverPrayas) March 5, 2022
Picture perfect!
Pic of the day ❤️— Mahmud Kohli😥💔 (@mahmudayan216) March 5, 2022
Guard of Honour to Virat Kohli..🥺🤗#ViratKohli #100thTestForKingKohli #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/iA7jvyu9iQ
Yes!!! He is for sure.
" The Saviour Of Modern Day Test Cricket " @imVkohli | #VK100 pic.twitter.com/CPTMGYhwXR— TrollVK_haters™ (@TrollvkH) March 5, 2022
Champ!
Retake of Guard of honour for #ViratKohli 👈 Insisted by capitan #RohithSharma 👍👍— 𝕵10™🇮🇳 (@Joker91223592) March 5, 2022
Lovely gesture by #hitman 👍👍#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/ZhHlRfuDbq
What a day for him!
Guard of Honour for VIRAT KOHLI by Indian players. 🐐#ViratKohli100thTest #KingKohli#INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/VLXwDOw0wh— Mohit•_VK18𓃵_Fan (@MohitViratians) March 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.