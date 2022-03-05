 user tracker image
    Watch | Twitter reacts as Rohit Sharma asks Virat Kohli to come again as team gives him guard of honour

    Rohit Sharma's heart-warming gesture for Virat Kohli won the internet.

    Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:37 PM

    Indian captain Rohit Sharma's gesture is winning the hearts of fans on the internet. Rohit Sharma asked former Indian captain Virat Kohli to take the field once again as the team stood in line and gave Virat Kohli a guard of honour as he walked out to the field in his 100th Test match against SL.

    Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's heartwarming gesture for Virat Kohli is winning the fans on the internet across the globe. In the first test match against Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli had taken the field before all other team members. However, Rohit Sharma called Virat Kohli back and asked him to go behind the boundary rope and come back again.

    This was done because the Indian team had decided to give a guard of honour to Virat Kohli on playing his 100th Test match for the country. 

    Here is how Twitter reacted:

    The smile on @imVkohli's face says it all.#TeamIndia give him a Guard of Honour on his landmark Test.#VK100@Paytm#INDvSLpic.twitter.com/Nwn8ReLNUV

    — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

