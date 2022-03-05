IND vs SL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja slams 100 against Sri Lanka in Mohali

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a fluent century in the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The left-handed batsman dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers from the beginning of his innings and did not give them any chance as he scored his second international century in Test cricket. Jadeja during his innings smashed 10 boundaries as he reached 100 in just 160 balls at a strike rate of 62.73.

India has been in command of the first Test match and it looks like Sri Lanka is left with a daunting task to make a comeback in this game. Earlier in the Indian innings, Rishabh Pant had bludgeoned the Sri Lankan bowlers as he scored 96 which turned out to be a game-changing innings in a situation where India had lost important wickets and it looked as if the visitors will take the game away from them.

However, his partnership with Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India was in total control of the Test match even after he departed for 96. Ravichandran Ashwin also played a valuable hand alongside Ravindra Jadeja stitching a partnership of 130 runs between them. Ashwin during his stay struck eight boundaries as he scored 61 runs from 82 balls with a strike rate of 74.39.

It will be interesting to see how Sri Lanka approaches this game from here on as they will have to battle it out when they come out to bat. The pitch is starting to look dry and could help the Indian spinners in the second half of the day when they come to bowl against the visitors.