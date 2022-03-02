Jamie Vardy is a real catalyst for team and is huge boost for us, asserts Brendan Rodgers
Today at 4:28 PM
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Jamie Vardy is a crucial player that is key to his system and proclaimed that the English striker’s returning presence is a huge boost for them. Vardy was introduced off the bench against Burnley and turned the tide with a goal and an assist.
Burnley hosted Leicester City at Turf Moor as both teams looked to arrest their slump this campaign but while the Foxes started brightly, as Ricardo Pereira and Patson Daka had chances to score the opening goal, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was at hand to deny any chance at a goal in the first half. The Clarets failed to produce quality chances in the first half and the interval ended in subdued terms as both teams entered the break level.
Things changed after the break as Jamie Vardy and James Maddison came off the bench in the second half, with them combining for the opener in the 82nd minute before Vardy finished the game with a goal on his return from a hamstring injury, just before the full-time whistle. It was the Englishman’s 10th goal of the season and it assured Brendan Rodgers of the victory with the Leicester boss quick to reiterate Vardy’s importance in his side.
"We knew we had James [Maddison] and Jamie's quality to come on. James scored a brilliant goal and then you could see the confidence from it. Then Vardy was there and did what Vardy does best. He is a real catalyst for the team. You see his energy. He is a huge boost for us. To have that quality and mentality back in the team will help us. A long way to go in the season. We want to go far as we can in the European competition and see where we are at the end of the season,” Rodgers told BBC Sport.
