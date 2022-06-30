Athletic Club appoint former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde as their new manager

"Ernesto Valverde has officially taken over as head coach of Athletic Club. Valverde is embarking upon a third spell in charge of the Lions. During his previous stints in the San Mamés dugout, Athletic qualified for Europe five times in six seasons. Valverde also broke the Club’s 31-year title drought when he led the side to a 5-1 aggregate win over FC Barcelona in the 2015 Spanish Super Cup. Furthermore, Ernesto has 140 victories to his name as Athletic manager and in 2015/16 the Lions were runners-up in the Copa and reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League," read the statement.