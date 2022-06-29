Commonwealth Games 2022 | Mirabai Chanu to lead the Indian weightlifting squad

Today at 2:51 PM
The Indian weightlifting team had an outstanding performance in the 2018 Goldcoast Commonwealth Games, winning 5 gold, 2 silver, and 2 bronze medals by sweeping the competition. India won the best team award and will try to increase its medal total at the future Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
In terms of medals, weightlifting has been a key hunting field for India. Behind Australia, India is second in the CWG's overall medal standings for weightlifting. India has amassed 125 medals in total, including 34 bronze, 48 silver, and 43 gold.
The Indian team, which is going to be led by the Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, has been announced by the Indian Weightlifting Federation. The Indian squad boasts a solid balance of youth and experience thanks to CWG medalists like Punam Yadav, Vikas Thakur, Gururaja Poojary, and Jeremy, the young Olympic winner.
The weightlifting squad will arrive in Birmingham, the host city, one month beforehand to become used to the weather and participate in a training camp before the quadrennial competition.
Weightlifting Squad
Women
Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg), Popy Hazarika (59kg), Harjinder Kaur (71kg), Punam Yadav (76kg), Usha Kumari (87kg) and Purnima Pandey (+87kg)
Men
Sanket Sagar (55kg), Gururaja Poojary (61kg), Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg), Achinta Sehuli (73kg), Ajay Singh (81kg), Vikas Thakur (96kg), Lovepreet Singh (109kg) and Gurdeep Singh (+109kg)
