Two judokas and one coach summoned back after brawl with female athletes

It was discovered that two Indian judokas, including one who had previously won a medal at the Junior Asian Championships, and their coach were involved in an unpleasant and "serious incident" involving female athletes from the host nation while on an exposure trip in Spain recently.

One of the judokas was allegedly involved in a "brawl with a ladies group and subsequently, one female was found inside his hotel room," according to a national coach working for the Sports Authority of India (SAI). It was unknown if the female athletes were also judo practitioners.

"As a precautionary measure, the judoka, his roommate and their coach all have been called back to India. It appeared to be a brawl with the group of women and later one of them was found with the Indian judoka in his hotel room," the coach told PTI.

"The other judoka was not involved in the incident, but he was a roommate of the athlete involved. The federation does not want to take any chances, so they have asked for their return along with their coach." The coach then clarified that no police report had been made against the Indians.

Although it did not say if there was a scuffle or something else, the Judo Federation of India, which is overseen by administrator Justice Pankaj Naqvi, said in a statement that there had been "some violent event."

"We have received a message from the Indian judo team in Spain. Some severe incident took place, therefore JFI is calling back the sports persons involved in this matter to India," it read.

"I've got only ex parte allegations and I will not comment anything on it," Justice Naqvi told PTI.

A 30-person Indian team, comprising judokas headed to the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, is now in Spain's Alicante, Benidorm. After the COVID-19 epidemic, this is their first exposure excursion. They took part in the European Open in Madrid and will attend the international training camp for Europe.

Days after a female cyclist accused the national coach of sexual harassment while on a training vacation in Slovenia, the event has come to light. The whole Indian contingent received a callback. A female sailor had also alleged that while on a training vacation overseas, her coach had made her feel uneasy.