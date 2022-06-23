SAI approves US training expenses for Bajrang Punia, T20 cycles for Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham

Today at 2:08 PM
Bajrang Punia's 35-day training camp in the US before CWG received approval from the Mission Olympic Cell of the Sports Ministry on Wednesday. Bajrang's travel, lodging, and daily expenses for the training camp in Michigan, the USA, from June 25 to July 30, will be covered by the TOPS.
Additionally, TOPS would cover the costs of his private trainer and physical therapist. Bajrang will benefit from the training experience in the USA as he gets ready for the forthcoming Birmingham Games and the World Championships.
The MOC also authorized funding for TOPS development riders David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh to purchase two T20 Proteam Look TT track bikes. The French national team rode the T20 bikes in the Tokyo Olympics, which are brand-new, top-of-the-line track bikes.
"The bike is said to be lighter, stiffer, and more aerodynamically efficient than its predecessors. The mentioned bikes will also help the athletes prepare for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games this year," the SAI statement read. In addition, the MOC granted financial support for Sharath Kamal, the top table tennis player in the nation, to cover the costs of his support staff, fitness training, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, fitness testing, and nutritionist.
The MOC also authorized financial aid for shooter Anish Bhanwala to travel to Germany for 20 days of training and competition at the Shooting Sports Center, Suhl. In order to be ready for future contests, Anish will train in Germany with pistol instructor Ralf Schumann.
