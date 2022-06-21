Asian Track Cycling Championships | Ronaldo Singh wins India's first time trial medal

Today at 3:44 PM
Young Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laidoniam won the bronze medal in the men's 1km time trial event at the Asian Track Cycling Championships 2022 on Monday. A junior world champion and Asian record holder, Ronaldo clocked 1:01.798s at a speed of 58.254 kph to win the bronze medal.
This was also India's first-ever medal in the senior men's 1km time trial event. Meanwhile, Japan's Yuta Obara clinched the gold medal with a timing of 1:01.118s, and Malaysian Mohammed Fadhil took the silver after clocking 1:01.639s. Now India's medals tally has gone up to seven in the ongoing event.
Apart from this, India won another bronze as Bigit Yumnam came third in the men's 10km scratch race. On the other hand, Mayuri Lute, who won the women's 500m time trial bronze on Sunday, lost in the quarter-final of the senior sprint event.
The Asian Championships serve as a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, and Indians would be hoping to make the cut. The points earned here count towards the cyclists' qualification for Paris Games. Cyclists from 15 countries are competing at the 41st edition of the senior Asian championship, which is being held in New Delhi. The championship will end on June 22.
