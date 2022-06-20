NT Lalbiakkima fails to win the WBC Asian Title Fight

Throughout the bout, Jayson exploited his superior height and reach to keep Lalbiakkima at arm's length. In the fifth round, Lalbiakkima attempted to slow things down, but Jayson was just too technically adept, and he abruptly turned the tables on the Indian with powerful right hooks and body smashes that all hit where they were supposed to. While Lalbiakkima landed the more powerful punches in the early rounds, Jayson pummelling the Indian fighter with left jabs and crisp combinations throughout the 10-round fight to win over the judges.