NT Lalbiakkima fails to win the WBC Asian Title Fight

In a 10-round WBC Asian Boxing Council continental light flyweight title bout, Indian boxer NT Lalbiakkima was defeated by Filipino Jayson Vayson. Vayson, who is rated 47th in the world, defeated Lalbiakkima in a 10-round thriller at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Saturday night.
This was his first loss in his 5-fight professional career. The fight was overwhelmingly given to Jayson by all three judges. The judges made rulings of 97–94, 97–93, and 96–94. From the first bell, the two boxers were out to get each other, and the high-octane action continued throughout the ten rounds. The Mizo fighter had a noticeable height disadvantage, which he attempted to compensate for with jumping punches and right hooks.
Throughout the bout, Jayson exploited his superior height and reach to keep Lalbiakkima at arm's length. In the fifth round, Lalbiakkima attempted to slow things down, but Jayson was just too technically adept, and he abruptly turned the tables on the Indian with powerful right hooks and body smashes that all hit where they were supposed to. While Lalbiakkima landed the more powerful punches in the early rounds, Jayson pummelling the Indian fighter with left jabs and crisp combinations throughout the 10-round fight to win over the judges.
Saturday's loss was a setback for the Indian fighter, who had hoped to utilize this battle as a springboard for additional contests in the international arena. With a show of superb counter-attacking boxing throughout the 10 rounds, Jayson extended his perfect record to ten victories.
