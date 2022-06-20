Asian Track Cycling Championships | India wins 8 more medals at the continental meet

Today at 1:34 PM
On the second day of the Asian Track Cycling Championships, India won eight medals, including one gold, three silver, and four bronze. 12 final rounds were held on the day wherein the senior and junior athletes got two silver and three bronze medals, respectively, for the Indian contingent.
Mayuri Lute, a track cyclist, took bronze in the 500m time trial event. Mayuri won her second bronze medal in as many days, and it was her first individual medal in the senior division. She won the time trial with a timing of 36.481 seconds and a speed of 49.340 km/h. Pooja Danole's third-place podium finish in the solo pursuit women's junior category got India off to a good start. Pooja finished in third place with a time of 2:31.277 seconds, setting a new national record by breaking her own time of 2:37.410 seconds.
Mizuki Ikeda of Japan won gold with a time of 49:911 seconds, while Yunyeong Cheon of South Korea took silver with a time of 47.898 seconds. Niraj Kumar squandered an opportunity to win gold in the men's junior division and had to settle for silver after losing to Kazakhstan's Maxim Traskin in the 2000km race event. Vishwajit Singh took bronze in the senior men's solo pursuit category, clocking 9 minutes in the 4-kilometer race. Singh won in 10 minutes over Malaysia's Kiat Chun Lim.
The day's biggest disappointment occurred when Esow Alben, a 21-year-old Indian track cyclist, failed to turn his impressive performance into a medal in the men's elite event. Meenakshi, another Indian star rider, had a dismal performance, finishing sixth in the solo pursuit in the women's elite category race with a time of 3:50:223 seconds.
