Asian Track Cycling Championships | India wins 8 more medals at the continental meet

Mayuri Lute, a track cyclist, took bronze in the 500m time trial event. Mayuri won her second bronze medal in as many days, and it was her first individual medal in the senior division. She won the time trial with a timing of 36.481 seconds and a speed of 49.340 km/h. Pooja Danole's third-place podium finish in the solo pursuit women's junior category got India off to a good start. Pooja finished in third place with a time of 2:31.277 seconds, setting a new national record by breaking her own time of 2:37.410 seconds.