Farman Basha bags two silver medals for India at the Asia-Oceanic Para Powerlifting Championships

Basha, who won silver in the men's up to 54kg category at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, lifted the weight in all three rounds, starting with 130kg, 132kg, and 135kg for a total of 397kg. He came in second place behind Keun Jin Choi of South Korea, who won gold with a total of 465kg, and Azizbek Zamirbek Uluu of Kyrgyzstan, who claimed bronze with 362kg. Choi has not won a major medal since the Asian Para Games in 2006.