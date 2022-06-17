Farman Basha bags two silver medals for India at the Asia-Oceanic Para Powerlifting Championships

Today at 8:09 PM
Farman Basha, a veteran powerlifter, won two silver medals on Thursday at the Asia-Oceania World Para Powerlifting Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.
Basha, who won silver in the men's up to 54kg category at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Indonesia, lifted the weight in all three rounds, starting with 130kg, 132kg, and 135kg for a total of 397kg. He came in second place behind Keun Jin Choi of South Korea, who won gold with a total of 465kg, and Azizbek Zamirbek Uluu of Kyrgyzstan, who claimed bronze with 362kg. Choi has not won a major medal since the Asian Para Games in 2006.
"It's nice to win medals after a long time but I hope that our efforts are being recognized. My next target is the Asian Para Games following which I am planning retirement," Basha, who had been rehabilitating from an injury for the last two years, said thus.
Prior to this, powerlifters Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur had won bronze medals for India. Kumar, who is India's first medal-winner at the World Championships, lifted 163 kg in his third attempt to take the bronze in the 49 kg category.
