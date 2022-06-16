Manjeet and Parmjeet finish third in Asia-Oceanic Para Powerlifting Championship

Today at 1:33 PM
Parmjeet Kumar and Manpreet Kaur, both para powerlifters from India, finished third in their respective events at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships on Wednesday in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. Kumar set a personal best lift of 163kg on his third try, which took him to the podium.
Earlier, he had created history by becoming India's first medalist at a World Championships when he won bronze in the men's up to 49kg open final in Tbilisi 2021. His previous best was 158kg, which he set in Tbilisi in 2021. The Indians came in second place after Omar Qarada (175kg) of Jordan and Le Van Cong (173kg) of Vietnam, who finished in a first and second-place finish, respectively.
Prior to Kumar's performance of winning the bronze medal, Kaur had won the Indian team's first medal, a bronze in the women's up to 41kg finals. She won bronze in the open category with an 88kg lift, finishing behind Guo Lingling (111kg) and Ni Nengah Widiasih (111kg), both Paralympic gold and silver medalists from Tokyo 2020. (99kg).
Kaur, an Asian Para Games bronze medalist, set a new personal best of 88kg in Pyeongtaek, surpassing her previous high of 81kg set at the 2021 Worlds in Tbilisi.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.