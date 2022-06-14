Reports | Fenerbahce set to sign Marcelo on free transfer after Real Madrid exit

It is understood that several clubs are interested in luring the defender to their teams but a move to Turkey could prove to be an enticing prospect for the Brazil international. The 34-year-old is eager to continue his career with the Turkish giants as he wants to compete in the Champions League next season. Marcelo's camp is set to demand a salary of around €6 million in order to agree to a deal with the Super Lig team although compromises in negotiations could be achieved due to the wishes of both parties to make the deal come to fruition.