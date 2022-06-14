Reports | Fenerbahce set to sign Marcelo on free transfer after Real Madrid exit

Today at 3:02 PM
According to reports from GOAL, Fenerbahce are readying an offer for Marcelo in order to lure him to Turkey ahead of the 2022-23 campaign after the fullback left Real Madrid upon the expiry of his contract. Several clubs are interested in signing the Brazilian although Fenerbahce leads the race.
Marcelo joined Real Madrid in the winter transfer window of 2007 for an undisclosed fee. Madrid supporters had hoped the Brazilian would be able to emulate his predecessor Roberto Carlos' performances at the Santiago Bernabeu and Marcelo has achieved exactly that as he etched his name into the folklores of Madrid’s history. The legendary full-back has made 545 appearances for the Spanish club while scoring 38 goals and registering 103 assists across all competitions.
Marcelo’s time at the Madrid has come to an end after the Spanish side confirmed his departure at the end of his contract after the Champions League final victory against Liverpool last month. According to reports from GOAL, Fenerbahce are finalizing the details on an offer to bring the Brazilian to the top flight of Turkish football. An official offer will be made to the player’s camp in the coming days with Fenerbahce coach Jorge Jesus eager to link up with the defender ahead of the 2022-23 season.
It is understood that several clubs are interested in luring the defender to their teams but a move to Turkey could prove to be an enticing prospect for the Brazil international. The 34-year-old is eager to continue his career with the Turkish giants as he wants to compete in the Champions League next season. Marcelo's camp is set to demand a salary of around €6 million in order to agree to a deal with the Super Lig team although compromises in negotiations could be achieved due to the wishes of both parties to make the deal come to fruition.
