Khelo India Youth Games | Tamil Nadu pip Haryana in girl's football semis, to face Jharkhand in final

Gokila also moved Mahalaxmi from the right-wing to center-forward position and the commerce student from AVS College in Salem responded with a brace in the 53rd and 68th minutes to help the southerners draw level. Just when the game was headed for a tie-breaker, Tamil Nadu, who troubled the hosts with their sporadic raids, got the match-winner through another such foray in the 91st minute. Yuva Rani, a BA economics student of SDNB College and the daughter of daily wage earners, bundled in the ball with the shell-shocked Haryanvis in disarray.