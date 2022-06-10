European Open 2022 | Indian judokas leave for Spain in time after visas get delayed

Today at 4:23 PM
Post-intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, a 36-member Indian judo team left for Spain on Thursday to compete in the European Open, which begins on Saturday. The team included 15 men and 15 women judokas, and six coaches and support staff, who originally had difficulty obtaining visas.
After that, the Sports Ministry worked with the MEA to have their travel passports approved. This is the judo team's first international appearance in three years. Post-intervention of the Ministry of External Affairs, a 36-member Indian judo team left for Spain on Thursday to compete in the European Open, which begins on Saturday.
The team, which included 15 men and 15 women judokas, as well as six coaches and support staff, originally had difficulty obtaining visas. After that, the Sports Ministry worked with the MEA to have their travel passports approved. This is the judo team's first international appearance in three years.
According to an announcement from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), the entire cost of the competition/training trip is Rs 1.49 crore. Following the Sports Ministry's de-recognition of the Judo Federation of India (JFI), SAI has started conducting selection trials for judokas as well as supporting foreign events and exposure tours.
From May 23 to 26, the SAI held judo selection trials for both men and women. The European Open in Madrid will provide excellent exposure for the Indian judo squad, with 464 competitors from 46 countries slated to compete.
Team
Men
Below 60kg: Gulab Ali, Pardeep Saini, Vijay Yadav
Below 66kg: Nitin Chauhan, Jasleen Saini
Below 73kg: Attar Singh, Suresh N
Below 81kg: Harchdeep Brar, Divyanchu Puri
Below 90kg: Promod Kumar
Below 100kg: Avtar Singh, Shubham Kumar, Deepak Deshwal; Above 100kg: Jobandeep Singh, Yash Ghangas
Women
Below 48kg: Sanatombi Devi Laishram, Swaita, Sushila Likambam; Below 52kg: Simran, Sarda Ningthoujam
Below 57kg: Suchika Tariyal, Yamini Mourya
Below 63kg: Himanshi Tokas, Sunibala Huidrom, Garima Choudhary;
Below 70kg: Inungambi T, Ranjeeta
Below 78kg: Indula Maibam
Above 78kg: Tulika Maan, Apoorva Patil
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.