Asian Fencing Championships 2022 | Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi to lead the Indian Team

Indian fencers will compete in each category's men's, women's, and mixed team competitions. In men's sabre, world No. 81 Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma is the best-ranked Indian, while in men's epee, world No. 161 Sunil Kumar will lead India's effort. Arjun will compete in the men's foil event, where he is rated 531st in the world. Radhika Prakash, rated 206th in the world, will participate in women's epee, while Taniksha Khatri, who is ranked 180 in the world, will participate in women's foil.