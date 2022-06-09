Cycling coach's contract terminated after harassment allegations

Yesterday at 3:37 PM
The Sports Authority of India set up an inquiry committee to look into a national-level cyclist's allegation about a coach's improper behavior during a Cycling Federation of India-organized overseas experience trip to Slovenia. The committee's initial report was presented on Thursday.
Now the case is prima facie established, and the athlete's charges are judged to be accurate. The coach chosen on the Cycling Federation of India's advice had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. SAI has instantly fired the coach's contract as a result of the complaint. The inquiry into the matter will be continued by the committee, which will then produce a final report.
In related news, India's top cyclist has levelled severe charges against main national team coach RK Sharma, accusing him of forcing his way into her room at a training camp in Slovenia last month and demanding her to sleep with him.
After a harrowing experience during the national team's training in Slovenia, the Indian cyclist has lately returned home to India. The rider detailed the events during the camp in her complaint to the Sports Authority of India (SAI), including how coach Sharma instructed her to act "like his wife" while simultaneously threatening her.
