Sports Ministry to provide athletes with financial assistance for the upcoming competitions

Nishad, who set an Asian record of 2.06m in the T-47 men's high jump, has been awarded Rs 18.9 lakh in funding to help him prepare at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, California. He and his physiotherapist Aalaap Jawadekar have already gone for the 73-day training camp, which began on Thursday and will end on August 12. Nishad, who will compete in the Asian Para Games next year, will train in Chula Vista under the direction of Jeremy Fischer, the centre's head coach and director.