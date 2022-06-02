India Para-athlete Vinod Kumar banned for two years

Today at 3:33 PM
For the disciplinary infraction of Intentional Misrepresentation, the Board of Appeal of Classification (BAC) has sentenced Vinod Kumar to a two-year suspension. Kumar fraudulently misrepresented his ability when he presented for classification at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games last year.
Several actions and functions were noted in a competition that was inconsistent with his success during the physical and technical parts of categorization. It is a disciplinary violation under the World Para Athletics Classified Laws and Regulations for an athlete to knowingly mislead their skills or abilities, as well as the degree or form of their handicap. Any athlete support person who assists conceals, or is complicit in an athlete's Intentional Misrepresentation faces disciplinary action.
The athlete will be unable to compete in para-athletics until August 2023 as a consequence of the disciplinary violation. The athlete's performances in competition at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo have been invalidated.
World Para Sports' Managing Director, Christian Holtz, said: "Intentional Misrepresentation is a very serious offense and athletes are required to give their best effort when presenting to a classification panel. The classification system is crucial to ensure fair competition and this case shows how committed World Para Athletics is to protect the integrity of the sport."
Each athlete is accountable for managing and adhering to all of the World Para Athletics Classification Rules and Regulations, as well as engaging in athlete evaluations in a fair and honest manner.
