Commonwealth Games 2022 | Jeremy Lalrinnunga secures gold medal in Men's 67kg weightlifting

The Indian started off brilliantly lifting a massive 136 kgs in his first attempt. This was in contrast to the field where only Umoafia touched the 130kg mark. On his second lift, Lalrinnunga upped the ante with a lift of 140kgs in the snatch. The Indian star then attempted a personal best of 143 kgs for his third attempt which would have given him a huge lead going into the clean and jerk. However, he failed to complete the lift and waltzed into the clean and jerk with a significant lead of 10 kgs.