Sanket Sargar bags silver medal in 55kg men's weightlifting at 2022 Commonwealth Games

In the ongoing edition of the Commonwealth Games, India won their first medal in weightlifting as Sanket Sargar grabbed the silver in the 55 kg men's final on Saturday. Despite leading the competition for major part, he ended up with a silver, as Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq took the gold.
Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar won the Men's 55kg weightlifting event after lifting 135 kg in his first try in the clean and jerk, although he missed his weight of 139 kg in his second and third attempts, due to an injury in his right hand. His domination started in the snatch category itself, where he started his first attempt with a lift of 107kg.
In his second attempt, he had lifted 111kg, while in the third, he managed a weight of 113kg, which meant he had a lead of six kg over Malaysian Aniq, coming into the clean and jerk event. But an ill-timed injury for the Indian meant that he could not better his clean and jerk weight of 135kg.
On the other hand, the gold medal winner from Malaysia, lifted 138kg and 142kg, in his second and third attempt, respectively. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara took home the bronze medal.
