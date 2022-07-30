Gururaja Poojary wins bronze in the 61kg weight category at Commonwealth Games 2022

Gururaja Poojary hoisted 113 kg and 118 kg in the snatch event on his first two attempts but failed to lift 120 kg on his third. The 29-year-old Gururaja, who finished fourth in the snatch round, required a strong clean and jerk performance to move up into the medal places. He accomplished this with a personal best clean and jerk lift of 151 kg on his final try.